you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM announces scheme under which people residing as tenants can avail power subsidy

Under the new scheme, tenant will have to submit rent agreement or rent receipt and proof of address of the residence where they are residing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on September 25 announced a new scheme under which people residing as tenants in Delhi will be able to avail power subsidy.

Announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said till now, tenants were not able to avail the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme under which there is no charge for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.

"It was a long-pending demand of tenants in Delhi. Tenants will have to get prepaid meter installed after depositing security money of Rs 3,000," Kejriwal told reporters.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #India #Politics

