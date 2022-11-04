Delhi civic body polls on December 4

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held December on 4, while the votes will be counted on December 7, Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced on November 4.

“The notification will be issued on November 7 and November 14 is the last date to file nominations. November 19 is the last date of withdrawal of candidature. Voting will take place on December 4 and results will be declared on December 7,” said Vijay Dev.

While announcing the schedule, Dev said, “The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Delhi from today itself. Loudspeakers will be banned from 10 pm to 6 am.”

There are going to be 13, 665 polling stations for civic body polls and voting will be done by Electronic Voting Machines. Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 42 wards have been reserved for candidates from the Schedule Caste and 50 percent seats are reserved for women, Dev added.

The civic body polls in Delhi were scheduled to be held in April, 2022. However, the polls were postponed after the Centre expressed its intention to reunify the three municipal corporations of Delhi – North, East and South – into a single entity, from May 22, 2022.

The Centre said it will go for delimitation as the number of municipal wards needs to be brought down from 272 to not more than 250.

On July 8, Ministry of Home Affairs constituted the Delimitation Committee, which was headed by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.