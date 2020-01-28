Delhi CEO Office sends reports to EC on provocative statements by Thakur, Verma

The Delhi CEO Office on January 28 submitted reports to the Election Commission on "provocative" language used by BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma while canvassing for party candidates in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.

During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "traitors should be shot at" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors, officials said.

West Delhi's BJP MP Parvesh Verma's on January 28 said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

"The Office of the Delhi CEO has submitted its report to the EC, on the suspected violation of Model Code of Conduct by Anurag Thakur, MP and BJP's star campaigner, for using provocative slogans," a senior official of the Delhi CEO office said.