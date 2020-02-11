Delhi Cantt Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Delhi Cantt Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Delhi Cantt Election Result 2020 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Delhi Cantt constituency of New Delhi including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Delhi Cantonment is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in New Delhi district.
The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 58.59% and in 2013, 60.22% of Delhi Cantt's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Surender Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 11198 votes which was 14.46% of the total votes polled. Surender Singh polled a total of 77444 (51.82%) votes.
AAP's Surender Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 355 (0.54%) votes. Surender Singh polled 65861 which was 39.67% of the total votes polled.
