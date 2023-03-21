 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi budget resubmitted to home ministry for approval: Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Gahlot said the budget was stalled on Monday. He said the file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs physically and through mail for approval.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said the budget file has been resent to the home ministry for approval, amid a row between the AAP dispensation and the Centre over the issue.

The presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, was put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

As the chief minister lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocation for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.