Delhi BJP stages protest against Arvind Kejriwal's remark

Workers of the Delhi BJP on October 1 took to the streets to protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remark that the influx of patients from other states was the reason behind long queues at government hospitals in the city.

The protestors including Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel gathered near the ITO carrying placards and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kejriwal.

They tried to move towards Delhi Secretariat but were stopped by the police.

"Police did not allow us to move ahead. Kejriwal's remark hurts the feelings of Purvanchali people. He himself came to Delhi from Ghaziabad and Haryana. If he will say things like this then we will have to take to the streets. Our children also go to other states," said Goel.