Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi BJP seeks Rs 500 crore in damages from AAP for tweeting Manoj Tiwari's edited video

The video appears to be an edited version of Tiwari's Bhojpuri albums with "Lage Raho Kejriwal" soundtrack

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image

Delhi BJP on January 12 complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs 500 crore in damages after it tweeted a video that showed Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of Aam Aadmi Party's campaign song for the forthcoming assembly polls.

The video appears to be an edited version of Tiwari's Bhojpuri albums with "Lage Raho Kejriwal" soundtrack.

"Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls," Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "baffled" by the prospects of his party's defeat in the assembly polls, scheduled on February 8.

Tiwari said a complaint has been made to the Election Commission about the video, and Rs 500 crore has been sought as damages for defamation and violations of intellectual property rights.

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the use of Tiwari's face in election campaign by AAP shows he is more popular than Kejriwal.

No reaction was immediately available from AAP.

First Published on Jan 12, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

