    Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt's flawed' excise policy, demands Manish Sisodia's resignation

    PTI
    July 25, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Monday staged a demonstration near the AAP's office here over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

    The protesters assembled at ITO and tried to march towards the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg but were stopped by police. Those who jumped over the barricades were detained, BJP leaders said.

    The Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi government has come under the scanner with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

    Demanding action against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the protesters claimed that there was a "scam" in the implementation of the policy.

    "We have come here to protest and demand sacking of Sisodia as well as another minister of Kejriwal government Satyendar Jain, who is currently under jail in a money laundering case," said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. For the first time in history, a minister has been jailed but removed from the government which shows the "shamelessness" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

    Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, state general secretaries Kuljeet Chahal and Dinesh Pratap Singh and many other leaders took part in the demonstration.
