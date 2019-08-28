Delhi BJP leaders obstructing AAP govt's pro-people schemes: AAP

Taking a dig at Delhi BJP leaders, the AAP on August 28 said in an internal race to be the chief ministerial candidate, the leaders of the saffron party were obstructing the Delhi government's pro-people schemes.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said three Delhi BJP leaders - Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta - were desperate to take credit of the policy decisions taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"Since the time the Kejriwal government announced registering residents of unauthorised colonies, BJP has been trying to take credit for it by doing various theatrics.

"Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta and Vijay Goel take turns in organising programmes to take credit. The reality is that the BJP leaders are embroiled in a fight over who will be the party's chief ministerial candidate," Singh told reporters.

He said the BJP leaders should stop making people of the capital suffer because of their internal tiffs.

"I want to tell the BJP's Delhi unit that in your personal fight over chief ministerial position, don't make people of Delhi suffer. AAP tries to help people of Delhi.

"When we announced a one-time waiver of water arrears, BJP opposed it. When we announced free ride for women in metro, they opposed that too. They even opposed registration of unauthorised colony residents. In their desperation to take credit over these things, they are fizzling out and don't know which direction to go in," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

In the run up to the Delhi Assembly elections, likely to be held early next year, Singh asked the BJP not to hinder their work as AAP was trying to win the confidence of the people so that they get the mandate once again.

"Don't obstruct the work of registering unauthorised colony residents. Welcome the moves taken by us for the benefit of Delhiites. Six months are left. We want to win the confidence of people," he said at the party office here.

The BJP had said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to waive water arrears was a "lollipop" for Delhiites ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections and alleged that half of the residents in the city were deprived of piped water supply.

Goel, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister, had said he will conduct raids to "expose" the chief minister's claim that his government has checked the activities of water tanker mafia.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta had asked the AAP government to bring out a white paper on water supply in the city and alleged that the announcement was made after the government collected crores of rupees as arrears with penalties.