App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi BJP asks parents of govt school kids not to share details with AAP govt

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari says this would infringe upon citizens' right to privacy and has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clarify

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi BJP, on Wednesday, asked the parents of government school children not to share details with the AAP government, except the information given at the time of admission, claiming it could be compromised.

President of Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari said in a statement that a circular issued by the Delhi government seeks and aided government schools to provide information about the parents of the children and Aadhaar number, voter identity card and other information of their family members.

It has been stated in the circular that a data bank will be formed but the purpose has not been disclosed, he said.

"It is to be considered that the Delhi government has appointed a private company for the verification of the documents collected by the schools which means that the information of the parents of the children is being given to a private agency," he alleged.

"It is a direct attack on the right to privacy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must clarify that in spite of the information collected at the time of admission what is the purpose behind verification by a private company," Tiwari asked.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 09:30 am

tags #BJP #Business #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.