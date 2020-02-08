Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh vote; 4.33% turnout recorded till 10 am

Delhi is set to vote for the 70-member Assembly on February 8. Security has been heightened across the city, and special precaution has been taken at Shaheen Bagh, which has witnessed an over 50-day-long sit-in against the Citizenship Act. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led by incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is fighting for a second term, while the BJP is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. The Congress is contesting to improve its vote share. Catch LIVE updates here: