Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Feb 08, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh vote; 4.33% turnout recorded till 10 am

LIVE Updates: As Delhi votes to elect representatives for its 70 Assembly seats

Delhi is set to vote for the 70-member Assembly on February 8. Security has been heightened across the city, and special precaution has been taken at Shaheen Bagh, which has witnessed an over 50-day-long sit-in against the Citizenship Act. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led by incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is fighting for a second term, while the BJP is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. The Congress is contesting to improve its vote share. Catch LIVE updates here:
highlights

  • February 08, 2020 11:03 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency.  

  • February 08, 2020 10:53 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh have also cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. (ANI)

  • February 08, 2020 10:50 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth at Aurangzeb Road.  

  • February 08, 2020 10:45 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | 110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, has cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency, news agency ANI has reported. 

  • February 08, 2020 10:37 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | BJP hasn't been able to win in Delhi since 1998, when the Sushma Swaraj-led government fell to rising prices of vegetables, particularly the onions. Why has it been out of power since? And what are the factors for the party this time around? Read here

  • February 08, 2020 10:29 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind have cast their votes at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate. (ANI)

  • February 08, 2020 10:22 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets after voting: Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy.

  • February 08, 2020 10:18 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | An election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi has died, news agency ANI has reported quoting Delhi Police. More details are awaited. 

  • February 08, 2020 10:16 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Manish Sisodia, AAP: Delhi is voting for progress and development... Shaheen Bagh issue was taken up by BJP and media, but when they went to vote, they voted for development. 

  • February 08, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), Kapil Mishra (BJP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Alka Lamba (Congress), Somnath Bharti (AAP), and Atishi (AAP) are some of the key candidates contesting in the Delhi polls.

    Check out the other key candidates here.

