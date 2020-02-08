Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 08, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh vote; 4.33% turnout recorded till 10 am
LIVE Updates: As Delhi votes to elect representatives for its 70 Assembly seats
Delhi is set to vote for the 70-member Assembly on February 8. Security has been heightened across the city, and special precaution has been taken at Shaheen Bagh, which has witnessed an over 50-day-long sit-in against the Citizenship Act. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led by incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is fighting for a second term, while the BJP is trying to break an exile of over 25 years. The Congress is contesting to improve its vote share. Catch LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Delhi Voting LIVE Updates | Shaheen Bagh declared ‘critical’ by Delhi’s CEO
Delhi Voting | Capital set for battle royale
Here are the factors that will impact the capital contest
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Singh have also cast their vote at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi assembly constituency. (ANI)
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth at Aurangzeb Road.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | 110-yrs-old Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, has cast her vote at SDMC Primary School, Chittaranjan Park in Greater Kailash assembly constituency, news agency ANI has reported.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | BJP hasn't been able to win in Delhi since 1998, when the Sushma Swaraj-led government fell to rising prices of vegetables, particularly the onions. Why has it been out of power since? And what are the factors for the party this time around? Read here.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind have cast their votes at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate. (ANI)
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets after voting: Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | An election officer deployed at a polling booth in Babarpur Primary School in Northeast Delhi has died, news agency ANI has reported quoting Delhi Police. More details are awaited.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Manish Sisodia, AAP: Delhi is voting for progress and development... Shaheen Bagh issue was taken up by BJP and media, but when they went to vote, they voted for development.
Delhi Election 2020 Voting LIVE updates | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (AAP), Vijender Gupta (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), Kapil Mishra (BJP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Alka Lamba (Congress), Somnath Bharti (AAP), and Atishi (AAP) are some of the key candidates contesting in the Delhi polls.
Check out the other key candidates here.