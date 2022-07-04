Delhi Assembly to clear 66% hike in salary of MLAs, ministers today

The Delhi Assembly is all set to approve a 66.67 per cent hike in salaries of lawmakers in its two-day session beginning today. The members of the legislative assembly will be paid Rs 90,000 a month, up from existing Rs 54,000 a month, once the bills to be tabled today are approved by the President.

Delhi government for law, justice and legislative affairs Kailash Gahlot will introduce five salary and allowances amendment bills in the assembly proposing the increase in salary and allowances of ministers, speaker and deputy speaker, leader of opposition, chief whip and members of the 70-member Delhi assembly, according to the List of Business.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had two months ago approved the pay revision proposal by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Last week, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also approved the introduction of these bills in the House.

The five bills propose to increase the salary and allowances of chief minister and ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of opposition will increase from the existing Rs 72,000 to Rs 170,000. The salary of Delhi’s MLAs hasn’t increased since 10 years.

In December 2015, the Delhi government proposed Rs 2.10 lakh a month as salary and allowances for the MLAs, but the Centre rejected it. In August last year, however, the Delhi government sent a revised proposal to increase in salary and allowances of Delhi’s lawmakers to Rs 90,000 a month, excluding reimbursements, from the current Rs 54,000. This proposal was approved in May.

The Delhi MLAs are said to be paid least salary in the country. A lawmaker in Telangana is paid Rs 2.5 lakh a month, while an MLA in Maharashtra get Rs 2.32 lakh. A member of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is paid Rs 1.87 lakh per month.

The bills are expected to be passed smoothly in the house since the Aam Aadmi Party has an absolute majority in the 70-member house with 62 MLAs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has eight members in the House

After the passage in the Delhi House, the assembly secretariat will forward the bills to the department of law, justice and legislative affairs of the Delhi government which will then forward it to the LG’s office from where it will be sent to the President through the Union ministry of home affairs.