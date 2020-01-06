Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: Capital to vote on February 8 in single phase, counting on Feb 11

Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced on January 6.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published on January 6.

The 2015 elections saw Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP registering a massive win, clinching 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had managed to win the remaining three seats.

This time around, AAP has roped in the Indian Political Action Committee, headed by Prashant Kishor, to strategies on its campaigning ahead of the elections.

While the BJP may not declare its chief ministerial face, the elections are likely to be a face-off between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.