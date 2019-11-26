Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 | A committee for each section: BJP's strategy to reach out to voters ahead of elections

With the Delhi Assembly Elections only a couple of months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed several committees to reach out to voters in the National Capital.

Sources have told The Times of India that 19 such committees have been formed keeping in mind Delhi’s demography and socio-economic sections. These committees will be headed by senior leaders of BJP’s Delhi unit and all seven Members of Parliament from the capital city.

A senior party leader told the newspaper that the committees have been tasked to complete the outreach programme within four weeks.

The work has been allocated by BJP National Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, who has already met leaders from the party’s Delhi unit twice in the last few weeks. He is likely to hold a review meeting soon.

While Delhi East MP Gautam Gambhir has been asked to see ‘contact’ programme for youths, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi has been tasked with the responsibility to look after issues concerning women.

Union Health Minister and MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan has been asked to target intellectuals, whereas Hans Raj Hans will be heading the committee established to reach out to people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community.

Sources also told the newspaper that Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel will reach out to the trader’s community. Goel will be assisted by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.