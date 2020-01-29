App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Assembly elections | 'Negative perception' caused by Shaheen Bagh may help boost BJP's tally, internal survey reveals

The protesters have blocked a key road in the national capital, leading to increasing traffic in several parts of the city. The 'negative perception' caused by this, BJP leaders feel has only ended up helping the saffron party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With Delhi going to the polls on February 8, the Bharatiya Janata Party's fortunes seem to be improving in the national capital. Earlier, analysts had pegged a second term for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP's internal poll has given them at least 30-35 seats in New Delhi, which is half of the capital's 70 Assembly seats, Hindustan Times reported.

One of the main reasons cited for the upswing in seats, according to the report, is public sentiment against the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, which have been going on for more than a month.

Close

The protesters have blocked a key road in the national capital, leading to increasing traffic in several parts of the city. The 'negative perception' caused by this, BJP leaders told the newspaper, has only ended up helping the saffron party.

related news

"It is true that now we are doing very well. People have reacted to the Shaheen Bagh mentality — Manish Sisodia’s statement that he and his party stand with Shaheen Bagh has helped us," BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Tiwari and other leaders were quoted by the newspaper as saying that the tally can rise even further in the next couple of days.

"If you ask me, then [anti-]Shaheen Bagh sentiments worked in our favour, but what also worked was us being able to tell people that the AAP government had denied the people of Delhi the Ayushman Bharat (medical insurance scheme) offered by the Modi government," South Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Bidhuri said.

"Our tally will increase, and we will overtake AAP in the next three or four days," Bidhuri told the newspaper.

According to the report, Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been addressing rallies in Delhi for the past couple of days, told partymen that he has received good response from most segments.

Not all from within the BJP are as confident, however. A party leader told the newspaper that it might be difficult to turn the large chunk of voters who are impressed with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "There are still about 20-25 percent undecided voters. This is a huge number and we are working to turn them towards us," a party leader said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Assembly polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.