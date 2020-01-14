Delhi Assembly Elections: Each vote for BJP will be for inflation, says AAP

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare... each vote for BJP will be for inflation".
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the retail inflation, which is at a five-and-a-half-year high, saying each vote cast for the saffron party in the Delhi polls will be for inflation.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Each vote for BJP will be for costlier electricity, water, healthcare... each vote for BJP will be for inflation".
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 02:22 pm