Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Assembly Election: Will levy token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply if it comes to power in Delhi, says BJP MP

Slamming Kejriwal government's free water and power supply scheme, the West Delhi MP said the token charge will be to honour the "self respect" of the residents of Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to poor people in the city, if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.

Verma said he has conveyed his suggestion to the party's manifesto committee and it could be one of the poll promises of BJP for the assembly elections slated to take place on February 8.

Verma said he has conveyed his suggestion to the party's manifesto committee and it could be one of the poll promises of BJP for the assembly elections slated to take place on February 8.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

