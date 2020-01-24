App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Assembly election| EC asks Twitter to take down Kapil Mishra's India vs Pakistan tweet

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on January 23, EC officials said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission of India (EC) on January 24 asked the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra to remove his controversial tweet in which he compared the election in New Delhi to an India versus Pakistan contest.

Mishra, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Model Town, had said that the February 8 Delhi Assembly election will be a contest between India and Pakistan.

Without specifically mentioning the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mishra had attacked the protests at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

He tweeted in Hindi that Pakistan rioters have encroached on the roads of Delhi.

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on January 23, EC officials said.

The office of Delhi CEO also issued a showcause notice to Mishra, though CNN News18 quoted him as saying that he stands by his statement. "I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Mishra said, adding: if "you make tiny Pakistans, then India will stand against it."

In its criticism of opposition parties over their protest against the citizenship law, the BJP has been accusing them of speaking 'Pakistan's language'.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #Assembly polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

