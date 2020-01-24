Delhi Assembly election| EC asks Twitter to take down Kapil Mishra's India vs Pakistan tweet

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on January 23, EC officials said
The Election Commission of India (EC) on January 24 asked the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra to remove his controversial tweet in which he compared the election in New Delhi to an India versus Pakistan contest.
Mishra, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Model Town, had said that the February 8 Delhi Assembly election will be a contest between India and Pakistan.
Without specifically mentioning the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mishra had attacked the protests at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.
पाकिस्तान की एंट्री शाहीन बाग में हो चुकी हैं
दिल्ली में छोटे छोटे पाकिस्तान बनाये जा रहे हैं
शाहीन बाग, चांद बाग, इंद्रलोक में देश का कानून नहीं माना जा रहापाकिस्तानी दंगाइयों का दिल्ली की सड़को पर कब्जा हैं https://t.co/jcq1PgzXb7
— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) 23 January 2020
The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC to remove the tweet posted by Mishra on January 23, EC officials said.
The office of Delhi CEO also issued a showcause notice to Mishra, though CNN News18 quoted him as saying that he stands by his statement. "I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Mishra said, adding: if "you make tiny Pakistans, then India will stand against it."In its criticism of opposition parties over their protest against the citizenship law, the BJP has been accusing them of speaking 'Pakistan's language'.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.