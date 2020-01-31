Delhi Assembly Election: BJP releases manifesto; offers over 10K jobs, scooty to women & flour at Rs 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on January 31 released its manifesto ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election, scheduled for February 8.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the party's manifesto promises to offer jobs to over 10,000 unemployed, electric scooty for girls going to college, permanent jobs to contractual employees and flour at Rs 2 per kg.

Addressing mediapersons at the release of the manifesto, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP's focus would be to 'tackle water and air pollution'.

"The government that has worked the most for the people of Delhi post-Independence, particularly on the question of air pollution, is the government of BJP. Our party has the vision," Gadkari said, adding that over 11 lakh people have been consulted to prepare the manifesto.

To make Delhi 'world class', he feels a 'concrete plan' is needed instead of 'freebies'. "We don't want to do politics by using religion and caste, we only want to work on progress," Gadkari said.

Tiwari, meanwhile, said that the party will give Delhi 'a corruption-free government'.

"Present government, as you know, is full of such people but we will change that," Tiwari said while targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which is seeking a second term.

Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced on January 6.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The 2015 elections saw Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP registering a massive win, clinching 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had managed to win the remaining three seats.