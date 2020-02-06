App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 01:04 PM IST

Delhi Assembly Election | Arvind Kejriwal says no one in BJP worthy of becoming CM of capital

People want to know who will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial candidate, Kejriwal told PTI in an interview, and asked what if the party chooses Sambit Patra or Anurag Thakur for the post.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

No one in the BJP is worthy of becoming chief minister of Delhi, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, the last day of campaigning before the February 8 assembly elections.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to polarise the assembly polls, and asserted that results will show if it succeeded or not.

"AAP voters are those who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads, 24-hour electricity," Kejriwal said.

Discussing the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, the AAP national convener alleged that the BJP has not cleared the Shaheen Bagh road because of the assembly elections.

"What stopped Union Home Minister Amit Shah from clearing the stretch. What is Amit Shah's interest in keeping the road blocked? Why do they want to trouble the people of Delhi and do dirty politics over the protests?" Kejriwal asked.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, he added that the saffron party's leaders have "completely forgotten" the city's unauthorised colonies and are misleading the people.

"Delhi government's 'free schemes' will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed," said Kejriwal.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

