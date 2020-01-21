App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal says his aim is to beat corruption, take city forward

"On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

"On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.

BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:22 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly polls 2020 #BJP #Congress #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

