you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal kick-starts his nomination rally

Scores of supporters walked in the rally holding brooms as he waved to them and flashed the victory sign amid chants of "acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal" (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his rally to file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat at the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on Monday afternoon. The Aam Aadmi Party leader sought blessings at the Valmiki temple before starting his rally.

He was accompanied by his family. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also joined him.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

