Delhi Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to declare CM candidate

"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters on Tuesday after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm on February 5 and said he is ready for a public debate with him. He said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action.
(With PTI inputs)