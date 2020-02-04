Delhi Assembly Election | AAP finding it difficult to counter BJP on Shaheen Bagh issue: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur welcomed several AAP leaders who joined the BJP, saying this was a blow to the party's top leadership which was struggling to counter the saffron party on the Shaheen Bagh issue.

AAP's Rohini Vidhan Sabha president Jai Kumar Bansal its municipal councillor from Narela Sandeep Sherawat, its president of Gramin Morcha from North West Delhi Anil Sherawat and presidents of different blocks joined the BJP on Monday.

Thakur said these leaders decided to join the BJP after having seen through AAP's hollow promises to Delhi residents in the form of dilapidated state of roads, community centres, toilets, schools and hospitals infrastructure.

His office said in a statement that Thakur claimed these leaders are refusing to stand with AAP, the party which is a part of the ‘Tukde-Tukde' gang.