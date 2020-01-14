App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election: AAP declares candidates for all 70 seats, CM Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, will contest from Patparganj constituency

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on January 14 declared its list for all 70 Assembly segments for the forthcoming polls in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest the polls from New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal, who had contested from the constituency last time as well, had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's Nupur Sharma by over 30,000 votes in 2015.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, will contest from Patparganj constituency.

Senior party leader Raghav Chadha will contest from Rajinder Nagar while party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj will contest from Greater Kailash.

Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced on January 6.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The 2015 elections saw Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP registering a massive win, clinching 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP had managed to win the remaining three seats.

The election is expected to be a triangular contest between AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. BJP and Congress are yet to release their list of candidates.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

