Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Hoping for headstart amidst AAP-BJP tussle, Congress starts poll preparation

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, likely to be held in February 2020, the Delhi Congress has started preparations for the polls by listing out issues that the party will focus on, two party leaders said.

The party is in the process of forming committees to address each of these issues, the leaders said.

Even as the city grapples with pollution and a medical emergency, the leaders said that while Congress will address the issue during the election, they do not have a concrete plan for the problem at this point.

"We are deliberating on the issue and will come up with a solution soon, which will be included in our manifesto," one of the leaders told Moneycontrol.

"Of course, we are aware of the problem, but while we feel that the Odd-Even policy is a good measure, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have focused on finding solutions before the problem blew out of the proportion instead of wasting money on advertisements," Surender Solanki, a Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee delegate, said.

"The party will take every measure necessary to tackle the issue," Solanki said, adding that while policies are being formulated for that, at this point the focus for the party is on giving representation to the youth and formulating policies for the villages within Delhi.

"We have decided that 50 percent of the tickets will be distributed to young candidates," Solanki said.

"Moreover, there are 360 villages in the national capital without proper facilities. The land from these villages has gone for developmental purposes, but proper facilities to its people haven't been provided. Our focus will be on making these 360 villages in Delhi 'Adarsh villages'. They would also be made tax-free. We have started deliberations for that," Solanki, who is also the national vice-chairman of All India Kisan Congress, added.