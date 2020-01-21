Delhi Election: Congress releases second candidate list, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal

The Indian National Congress, on January 20, released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly election, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on January 18. The last day for filing of nominations is January 21.

Apart from Sabharwal, the other candidates in the list are Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar seat, Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli (SC) seat, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar seat.

The Congress, which ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time go in the Assembly election in Delhi in alliance with another party. It has left four seats for its ally the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats will happen on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.