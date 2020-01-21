App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election: Congress releases second candidate list, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal

The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on January 18. The last day for filing of nominations is January 21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian National Congress, on January 20, released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly election, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on January 18. The last day for filing of nominations is January 21.

Apart from Sabharwal, the other candidates in the list are Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar seat, Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli (SC) seat, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar seat.

Close

The Congress, which ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time go in the Assembly election in Delhi in alliance with another party. It has left four seats for its ally the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

related news

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats will happen on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:30 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.