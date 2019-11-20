Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Citing Lok Sabha poll performance, BJP not to make changes to state unit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the 2020 Delhi Assembly election under the leadership of Member of Parliament (MP) and current state unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

The organisational election, which was scheduled to be held by the end of this year, will now be held after the Delhi polls, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to the report, BJP has decided to go ahead with the same team that had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election. This would include retaining the same committees and groups, from the mandal to the district level. Existing general secretaries and vice-presidents will also retain their posts till the election.

BJP had won all of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi during the general election under Tiwari’s leadership. This is being cited as the key reason for the structure being retained.

According to a report in The Hindu, BJP will be using the ‘Ek Vote, Teen Sarkar (One Vote, Three Governments)’ slogan during the campaign.

The report adds that BJP’s campaign would revolve around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opportunity for Delhi’s voters to have a single party governing its three power centres – the central government, the state government and the civic body level. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

In 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly. The remaining three were won by the BJP. Congress was wiped out.