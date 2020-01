Delhi Election: BJP release second candidate list, fields state Yuva Morcha chief against Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 21 released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly election.

The party fielded state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi assembly constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The list was announced after midnight following Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s announcement that it would not contest the Delhi election in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the list of 10 candidates that came hours before the filing of nomination closes on January 21, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga has been fielded from Hari Nagar and party's Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh would contest from the Delhi Cantonment constituency.

BJP announced its candidates on all four seats that traditionally went to its ally SAD in the previous Assembly elections in Delhi.

Dharamvir Singh has been fielded from Kalkaji, former East Delhi deputy mayor Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara and Ramesh Khanma from Rajouri Garden.

The list also includes the names of BJP candidates Sumanlata Shokeen, who would content from Nangloi Jat, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli and Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar.

The BJP has left three seats for its alliance partners JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The JD(U) will contest from Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies while LJP will fight from the Seemapuri seat.

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats will happen on February 8. Counting of votes will happen on February 11.

