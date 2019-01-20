Defence Ministry willing to part with land for ROB in Tiruchi: Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 20 said the ministry was willing to part with a portion of its land for the construction a Road Over Bridge at Mannarpuram, provided the Tamil Nadu government "allotted a prime land of same value" at another other place in the state.

Addressing the "Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor-Launch of Projects" meeting, she said, "If the Tamil Nadu government a land of "equal value" within two days the army land will be handed to you."

"I will take efforts for the same.. I assure you this," she said. Sitharaman was responding to a representation made by AIADMK MP P Kumar.

To this, the MP intervened and said the state government had already allotted land in Kancheepuram district. However, the defence minister said it has not come to her knowledge.

Noting that defence lands were lying vacant because they were required for emergency purpose, she said, "It is not as if defence lands are lying waste without being used for any purpose. They are used in case of emergency and they will remain like that."

A portion of the ROB remained incomplete as the defence ministry's land was required for the completion.