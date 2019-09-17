App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defection of BSP MLAs: Mayawati says Congress again proved it is untrustworthy

All six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress on September 16 night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP President Mayawati on September 17 hit out at the Congress after six of her MLAs in Rajasthan switched sides, saying the party has once again proved that it is "unreliable" and "untrustworthy".

All six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress on September 16 night. The development came ahead of civic body polls and bypolls for two assembly seats.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The Congress government in Rajasthan has once again broken BSP MLAs and proved that is an unreliable and untrustworthy party".

Close

Terming it as a "betrayal", Mayawati said it comes at a time when the BSP was extending unconditional outside support to the Congress.

related news

"Congress, instead of fighting against its bitter opponents and organisations always work to harm those parties which cooperate/support them. The Congress is thus an anti-SC/ST OBC party and has never been sincere and honest about the right to reservation of these classes," she said in another tweet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.