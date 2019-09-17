Defection of BSP MLAs: Mayawati says Congress again proved it is untrustworthy

BSP President Mayawati on September 17 hit out at the Congress after six of her MLAs in Rajasthan switched sides, saying the party has once again proved that it is "unreliable" and "untrustworthy".

All six BSP MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress on September 16 night. The development came ahead of civic body polls and bypolls for two assembly seats.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The Congress government in Rajasthan has once again broken BSP MLAs and proved that is an unreliable and untrustworthy party".

Terming it as a "betrayal", Mayawati said it comes at a time when the BSP was extending unconditional outside support to the Congress.