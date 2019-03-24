App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defeat Narendra Modi or else he will be prime minister forever: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 24 claimed that if the BJP forms the next government at the Centre, Narendra Modi will become prime minister of the country forever as there will be no election after the 2019 polls.

Virtually seeking to stoke fears of an impending end of democracy in the country, Kejriwal alleged that the Modi government is "following" German dictator "Adolf Hitler's tactics" to run the country.

While making the allegations, Kejriwal appealed to the people to ensure the defeat of the saffron party.

"Today, every patriot should have only one motive to stop the Modi government from coming back to power again at any cost... if they (BJP) come to power in 2019, he (Modi) will be the prime minister forever," he said.

If Modi becomes the prime minister again there will be no election in the country, warned Kejriwal.

He was speaking at a function to unveil a book "Vada Faramoshi", a compilation of replies under the Right to Information Act to queries on the Central government's works. The book was written by Neeraj Kumar, Sanjoy Basu and Shashi Shekhar.

The chief minister made the claim referring to the recent incident involving a "brutal" attack on the members of Muslim family in Gurgaon, and said the people from minority community were being "beaten up, harassed and murdered today without any fault".

"Today, anyone who questions the Modi government is labelled an 'anti-national'," he added.

The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

