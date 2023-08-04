Defamation case: I was sure truth will triumph, have clarity in my mind, Rahul Gandhi says after SC stays conviction

Rahul Gandhi addressed the media for the first time after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in 'Modi' surname remark defamation case.

After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case on August 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was sure the truth will win and he now has clarity about his work.

He said, "Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai. But my path is clear. I have clarity in my mind that what I have to do and what is my work. I thank the people who helped us. I also thank the people for their love and support."

"Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India," Gandhi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, soon after the apex court granted him relief by staying his conviction by a lower court in Gujarat.

Congress Party's President Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was not just for Gandhi but for the people of the country and democracy.

Kharge said, "It is a very happy day for us, democracy has won, Constitution has won." "I welcome the Supreme Court judgment, the Constitution is still alive," he added.

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued the case for Gandhi in the apex court, said: "Its the victory of truth, its the victory of democracy and victory of people."

"We are excited to hear Rahul Gandhi to highlight the issues of people in Parliament and hold BJP accountable," he further added.

Speaking about Gandhi's faith in the judiciary, Singhvi said that he has shown exemplary courage, restraint, and a great faith in the judicial process and he went through every forum with unwavering faith.

