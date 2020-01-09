Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone visits JNU campus as students protest against violence by masked miscreants which had left many injured. (Image: ANI)

Superstar Deepika Padukone's film, Chhapaak, has been declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, news agency ANI has reported.

This assumes significance in the background of the actor visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 7 and showing solidarity with students protesting against the violence on university campus on January 5.

Padukone was seen sharing the stage with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the violence, as well as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was seen raising slogans in a video that went viral. According to news agency PTI, she left without addressing the crowd.

Soon after her visit, calls to boycott her film were made on social media site Twitter and "#Boycott Chhapaak" started trending. Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga had called for a boycott of the actor but several others had supported and lauded the actor for standing up for the students.

Both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are Congress-ruled states.