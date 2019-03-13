App
Politics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Declare West Bengal 'super sensitive state' for free and fair Lok Sabha polls: BJP to EC

The BJP delegation even asked the polling body to have a central media observer as it accused the media in the state of being partisan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A delegation of the BJP met Election Commission officials on March 13, urging them to declare West Bengal a “super sensitive state” to ensure Lok Sabha elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

After meeting EC officials, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the delegation has demanded that central forces be deployed at all polling booths and freedom of press be ensured.

A high-powered delegation of the BJP, including Mukul Roy, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad met with the EC today.

“On behalf of the party, we told the EC that Bengal is that state of the country where at least 100 people have died during local body and panchayat polls. The winning candidates aren’t allowed to enter the state, officers sit on a dharna with the chief minister, the helicopter of BJP president Amit Shah isn’t allowed to land, other CM helicopters are also not allowed to land. That is why we have demanded that the state be declared super sensitive,” Prasad said.

Prasad said the delegation also asked EC officials to remove police officers whose electoral impartiality is questionable. “Most importantly, central forces must be deployed at all polling booths as the local police act as TMC workers,” he added.

The delegation even asked the polling body to have a central media observer as it accused the media in the state of being partisan.

West Bengal held panchayat polls in May last year in which the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the state. Widespread violence was reported during the polls and at least 12 people were killed.

Out of a total 58,692 posts for gram panchayat, zilla parishad and panchayat samiti, 20,159 of them had remained uncontested in the violence-marred local polls. As per the BJP and the CPI(M), this had led to about 34 percent of TMC’s candidates winning unopposed. Even the Supreme Court had expressed "shock" over the large number of uncontested seats.

The BJP, which came a close second to the TMC during the panchayat polls, is expediting its efforts to make inroads in the eastern state where it had won a dismal two out of the total 42 parliamentary constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #BJP #Election Commission of India #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal

