App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Decisive leadership leads to stronger nation: Amit Shah on Mission Shakti

Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', he said, with its success, the country has registered its presence among the elite space powers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amit Shah
Amit Shah
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability, saying decisive leadership leads to a stronger nation.

Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', he said, with its success, the country has registered its presence among the elite space powers.

"It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with #MissionShakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts," Shah tweeted.

"Decisive leadership leads to a stronger Nation. With #MissionShakti, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers. A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, which successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, is a giant leap in India's national security," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Mission Shakti #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Injured Starc & Hazlewood Walking on Thin Ice Ahead of World Cup Selec ...

India Intends to Play a Role in Drafting Space Arms Laws, Says MEA on ...

PM Got Himself Hour of Free TV, Diverted Nation's Attention: Akhilesh ...

Axe-ing It? Drunk Driver Tried to Cover Smell By Spraying Mouth With D ...

Caster Semenya Says 'No Threat' to Women's Sport

PM Modi Playing Politics Over Mission Shakti for Electoral Gains, Says ...

IPL 2019 | I Opened Only Because of Narine's Injury: Rana

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Announces Alliance With Nishad Party, JP(S) in ...

IPL 2019 | Five Best Pieces of Fielding in IPL History

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

EC notice to BJP member for sharing 'Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon' video

Raghuram Rajan bats for second generation of reforms, says budget proc ...

GST on real estate: A slightly higher rate with input tax credit could ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty hovers around 11,4 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Shortage of women candidates exposes apathy o ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.