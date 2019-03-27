Decisive leadership leads to stronger nation: Amit Shah on Mission Shakti

Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', he said, with its success, the country has registered its presence among the elite space powers.
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability, saying decisive leadership leads to a stronger nation.
Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', he said, with its success, the country has registered its presence among the elite space powers.
"It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with #MissionShakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts," Shah tweeted.
"Decisive leadership leads to a stronger Nation. With #MissionShakti, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers. A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, which successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, is a giant leap in India's national security," he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.