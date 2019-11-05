Decision on NCP-Congress support to Shiv Sena likely after second Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet

A decision regarding the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress offering support to Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra might come after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi's meet, Congress sources said.

Pawar had met Gandhi in New Delhi on November 4, after which he had said that while the mandate is for the two parties to sit in the opposition, he can't say what will happen in the future.

"I informed Congress chief about the situation and the ground reality in Maharashtra. I am returning to Maharashtra and will hold talks with my party colleagues," Pawar told reporters after his meet, adding that he will have a second meet with Gandhi "in the next couple of days".

"There are some talks going on, and a decision regarding whether to support Sena, and if so, how, will be taken and communicated after the second meet," a Congress source told Moneycontrol.

"Almost the entire leadership of Maharashtra Congress is in support of backing Sena," the source said, but added that the opposition is coming from southern units of the party, particularly Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"This is because of Sena's earlier stance against south Indians in Mumbai. The party leadership in the South feels that people still remember the uthao lungi, bajao pungi jab, and it will be problematic for them ideologically to align with Sena," the source said.

Earlier, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said the next chief minister of Maharashtra would be from his party and that the politics of the state was changing. Raut had also stated that Pawar won't be the next CM.