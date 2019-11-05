App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decision on NCP-Congress support to Shiv Sena likely after second Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet

Sharad Pawar had met Gandhi in New Delhi on November 4, after which he had said that while the mandate is for the two parties to sit in the opposition, he can't say what will happen in the future

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3

A decision regarding the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress offering support to Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra might come after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi's meet, Congress sources said.

Pawar had met Gandhi in New Delhi on November 4, after which he had said that while the mandate is for the two parties to sit in the opposition, he can't say what will happen in the future.

"I informed Congress chief about the situation and the ground reality in Maharashtra. I am returning to Maharashtra and will hold talks with my party colleagues," Pawar told reporters after his meet, adding that he will have a second meet with Gandhi "in the next couple of days".

Close

"There are some talks going on, and a decision regarding whether to support Sena, and if so, how, will be taken and communicated after the second meet," a Congress source told Moneycontrol.

related news

"Almost the entire leadership of Maharashtra Congress is in support of backing Sena," the source said, but added that the opposition is coming from southern units of the party, particularly Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"This is because of Sena's earlier stance against south Indians in Mumbai. The party leadership in the South feels that people still remember the uthao lungi, bajao pungi jab, and it will be problematic for them ideologically to align with Sena," the source said.

Earlier, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said the next chief minister of Maharashtra would be from his party and that the politics of the state was changing. Raut had also stated that Pawar won't be the next CM.

Meanwhile, a delegation of NCP and Congress leaders will meet Maharashtra Governor later in the day to discuss agricultural crisis and the political situation in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.