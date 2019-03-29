App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Decades after rift with INC, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool drops the word ‘Congress’ from its logo

The new logo has minimal use of 'saffron', although the tricolour is still present, probably symbolic of the political will to eliminate the prominence of the saffron brigade from the face of Bengal

Twenty-one years after parting ways with the Congress, on the behest of party chief Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal’s leading party Trinamool Congress dropped the grand old party's name from its logo.

However, it is still registered with the Election Commission under the same name, although all the party leaders, and party banners, etc are using the new logo design.

In the new logo, the tricolour is less prominent, mainly the saffron part, probably indicating its tiff with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party aka the saffron party.

A blue and white combination finds predominance in the new one, depicting black and white grass flowers (which were earlier tricoloured) on a large blue circle.

Additionally, the new logo has just ‘Trinamool’ written in green, instead of ‘Trinamool Congress’ and has been in use for almost two weeks now.

In 1998, the Bengal CM had broken away from the Congress and formed the TMC.

As per a Oneindia.com report, dropping the word 'Congress' is symbolic of that rift. When she broke apart, the word Congress was retained to signify that her party was the real successor of the Grand-Old Party in Bengal, and not the Congress, which showed no effort in fighting the then-ruling CPI(M) government.

The logo change also signifies that she refuses to play second-fiddle to Congress any longer in any way, and is capable of making it big all alone.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 11:58 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

