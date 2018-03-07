App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 07, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deal strictly with those vandalising statues, Rajnath Singh tells parties

The minister's comments came hours after the Home Ministry said it had sent an advisory to all states and Union territories to take strong action against anyone involved in the destruction of statues.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today asked all political parties to ensure that those found desecrating statues are dealt with strictly and said such incidents of vandalism can never be justified.

The minister's comments came hours after the Home Ministry said it had sent an advisory to all states and Union territories to take strong action against anyone involved in the destruction of statues.

"I appeal to everyone, all parties, that anyone indulging in such acts should be dealt with strictly. These incidents can never be justified," Singh told reporters outside Parliament.

Prime Narendra Modi has expressed his strong disapproval of statues being vandalised in parts of the country and spoken to the home minister on the matter.

related news

Two statues of Communist icon Lenin were brought down in Tripura following the BJP's emphatic win in the state over the Left, which was in power for more than 25 years.

A statue of social reformer and founder of Dravidian movement E V Ramasamy Periyar was also allegedly vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district last night.

Yesterday, Singh called up Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP A K Shukla and asked them to ensure peace and check violence till a new government is installed in the state.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba had also spoken to the DGP and asked that all steps be taken to maintain law and order, check violence and restore peace and public order.

The ministry said enough central and state forces were available at the disposal of the state government to tackle the situation.

tags #India #Politics #Rajnath Singh

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC