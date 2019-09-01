App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

De-sealing, regularisation of colonies likely to be on BJP agenda to counter AAP's 'freebies'

The BJP is seeking to return to power in Delhi after over two decades on the back of its massive victory in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the AAP government announcing 'freebies' in the run up to Assembly polls, the Delhi BJP may push for de-sealing of properties and faster implementation of regularisation of unauthorised colonies to woo voters, according to sources.

The issues of sealing and unauthorised colonies came up during a meeting BJP president Amit Shah had with senior leaders of Delhi unit on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, his predecessors, MPs and MLAs from the city.

Close

The issue of creating awareness about the central government schemes in Delhi was also discussed, said a leader who participated in the meeting.

related news

The Kejriwal government has recently announced waiver on water and electricity charges which was termed as a poll stunt by the BJP.

"De-sealing of large number of properties sealed for violations of Delhi's Master Plan in the past one and half years and pushing for speedy regularisation of unauthorised colonies could be the answers to the freebies recently announced by Kejriwal government," said another Delhi BJP leader who attended the meeting.

Shah emphasised on "coordination" among Delhi leaders to ensure that the party's programmes are run effectively in view of the Assembly elections due early next year.

"Union minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari were told to coordinate to popularise central government schemes and highlight failures of the AAP government," he said.

The BJP is seeking to return to power in Delhi after over two decades on the back of its massive victory in Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the AAP vanquished the BJP and the Congress by winning 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP scraped through with just three seats.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 1, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #AAP #BJP #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.