Days after UP bypoll losses, Yogi Adityanath government celebrates 1-year in power

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will celebrate its first year in office, in Uttar Pradesh (UP), on Monday.

To mark the completion of its first year in office, the UP government will be releasing a film called " Ek Saal-Naee Misaal" and a booklet highlighting its achievements.

A programme will also be held at the Lok Bhawan, which will be attended by the chief minister.

A government spokesperson said that the state government, in one year, has worked tremendously and has brought UP back on the track of development.

Recent losses

The one-year celebrations come less than a week after BJP lost the Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur to rival Samajwadi Party (SP) in bypolls.

SP won the seats after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) agreed to not field their candidate and called on people to vote for the SP candidate instead.

Gorakhpur is the home constituency of Yogi Adityanath while Phulpur, a former constituency of Jawaharlal Nehru, was with now deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Reacting to the losses at the News18 Rising India Summit, CM Adityanath said "every defeat is a lesson for us."

"Victories and losses are not a moment of happiness or sadness for us. Whenever we work with overconfidence and take results for granted, we will end up not working hard enough, so such results will naturally happen. Our workers and voters thought these are the seats of the chief minister and deputy chief minister, and so they took them for granted. Some didn't step out to vote, some didn't go for door-to-door campaign," Yogi said.

Mounting criticism

However, the Samajwadi Party attacked the BJP and said it had "not done anything significant" during its time in office.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government in UP has deviated from the "real issues" and that it was the character of the BJP and only the regional forces "can stop its march," according to a statement issued here by his party.

Yadav also said that "the government of Yogi Adityanath has spent its first year in office by removing the word 'Samajwadi' from various schemes."

The BJP had swept the Assembly election in February 2017 by winning 325 off the 403 legislative seats.

(With PTI inputs)