Days after Delhi riots, CM Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi in Parliament

Days after communal riots gripped north-east Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on March 3.

This was their first meeting since Kejriwal was elected chief minister in February for the third consecutive term. It was not immediately clear as to what the two leaders discussed.

On February 11, AAP secured a massive victory in the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, winning 62 out of the 70 seats. BJP won the other eight.

The meeting comes on the back of communal riots in north-east Delhi last week. At least 47 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24 between groups supporting and opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

BJP and Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have blamed each other for the situation in the national capital.

Amid the violence, Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week. "Meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace," Kejriwal had told reporters after the meeting.

Opposition parties have raised the issue in both Houses of Parliament since the Budget Session resumed on March 2. Congress, among other opposition parties, has demanded that Shah resign for failing to control the situation. The Delhi Police reports to the Union Home Ministry.

