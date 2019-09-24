App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Day is not far when PoK will be part of India: Jitendra Singh

The decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions was taken to restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir as it was when handed over by its last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The day is not far when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be a part of India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

The decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions was taken to restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir as it was when handed over by its last ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, he said.

On August 5, the central government ended the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under the article and bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.

Close

"The abrogation of Article 370 will benefit the common man of Jammu and Kashmir, ending their exploitation. The day is not far when the PoK will be a part of India," he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh here.

related news

Singh said the day, the provisions that gave special status to the state were abrogated, was a day of redemption, resurgence and rejuvenation.

This day has come due to the long and selfless journey by some people who made untiring efforts in this direction, he said.

The minister said the whole nation is celebrating this decisive move by the Modi government.

"There has been no curfew, no incidence of violence since the decision has been taken. Some restrictions are there to avoid any disturbance by anti-social elements," he said.

Singh said the common man of the Kashmir valley is happy with the decision of the government and this has ended their exploitation.

He said many rules applicable to other parts of the country will now be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, specially rules concerning central government employees.

Singh said Maharaja Hari Singh was a true patriot and a visionary. History needs to be kind to him and his contribution needs to be seen in the right perspective, he said.

Maharaja Hari Singh has been denied the right place in history. Now, the dream of the Maharaja is fulfilled with this bold decision of the government, he said.

The last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir will be remembered for his agricultural reforms and making primary education compulsory in 1930, Singh said.

The Maharaja won the confidence of the people of the Kashmir Valley, due to his effective handling of the acute food shortage in 1921-22 and he also took many steps to remove gender-biased practices, the minister said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 09:15 am

tags ##Current Affairs #Economy #Good And Services Tax (GST) #GST Rate #India #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.