App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Day after Congress stake claim to power in Goa, BJP to search for new formula

Reports state that Shah called BJP-ally Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai, who is a minister in the state government and said that the party is sending observers to the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after the Congress staked claim to power in Goa, in the wake of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Amit Shah stepped in to handle the crisis, according to reports.

Reports state that Shah called BJP-ally Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijai Sardesai, who is a minister in the state government and said that the party is sending observers to the state.

Appreciating the "prompt deputation" of observers to Goa, Sardesai said that the party is looking for a "permanent solution".

Read Also: How CM Manohar Parrikar's illness has affected the political posturing in Goa

related news

The developments come after allies in the state rejected Parrikar's plan to install minister Sudhin Dhavalikar, who belongs to the Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) as the deputy chief minister in his absence.

Sardesai met BJP's central observers in Goa along with two other lawmakers from his party and three independents, NDTV has reported.

"We are waiting to hear from Amit Shah who has said that they will get back to us with a proposal," Mr Sardesai said.

Congress is the largest party in the Goa assembly with 16 of the 40 seats. The BJP has 14 seats in the state assembly.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #BJP President Amit Shah #Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar #Goa Congress

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.