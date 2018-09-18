Day after Congress stake claim to power in Goa, BJP to search for new formula

A day after the Congress staked claim to power in Goa, in the wake of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo Amit Shah stepped in to handle the crisis, according to reports.

Reports state that Shah called BJP-ally Goa Forward Party's (GFP) Vijai Sardesai, who is a minister in the state government and said that the party is sending observers to the state.

Appreciating the "prompt deputation" of observers to Goa, Sardesai said that the party is looking for a "permanent solution".

The developments come after allies in the state rejected Parrikar's plan to install minister Sudhin Dhavalikar, who belongs to the Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) as the deputy chief minister in his absence.

Sardesai met BJP's central observers in Goa along with two other lawmakers from his party and three independents, NDTV has reported.

"We are waiting to hear from Amit Shah who has said that they will get back to us with a proposal," Mr Sardesai said.

Congress is the largest party in the Goa assembly with 16 of the 40 seats. The BJP has 14 seats in the state assembly.