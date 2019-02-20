Day after AIADMK, BJP join hands, DMK-Congress likely to announce seat-sharing plan

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Indian National Congress are likely to formally announce their tie-up and seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April-May, on February 20.

The DMK-Congress alliance was in the works for a long time.

The proposed formula

According to reports, the Congress would be given 10 Lok Sabha seats to contest from, similar to the one in 2004 when the two sides had tied-up for. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

In 2009, Congress had contested 15 seats in the state. Out of the 10 seats, Congress will contest the lone seat in Puducherry.

The two parties had contested separately in 2014.

The DMK will get a lion’s share of seats. It will contest 23-25 seats in Tamil Nadu. The remaining seats will be given to other allies.

Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK), the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and one Kongu party are also expected to be part of the alliance.

Activity in New Delhi

On February 19, DMK’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and senior leader Kanimozhi met Congress President Rahul Gandhi to discuss seat-sharing.

Gandhi then met senior Congress leaders of the state to discuss the alliance. Former union ministers P Chidambaram, EVKS Elangovan, state unit chief KS Alagiri and senior leaders Thirunavukarasar and Ramasamy attended the meeting.

Later in the day, Kanimozhi met Gandhi again to finalise the alliance.

In December 2018, days after the Congress wrested three ‘Hindi-heartland’ states from the BJP, DMK President MK Stalin vowed to make Gandhi as the next Prime Minister.

Days later, he defended his statement amid murmurs in the opposition ranks about reservations over the proposal.

The DMK had faced a rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, failing to win a single seat. Led by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK had won 37 out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. BJP and its ally PMK had bagged a seat each. BJP’s ally All India NR Congress had won the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat.

Day after AIADMK-BJP tie-up

The alliance announcement is likely to come a day after Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced their tie-up. Of the total 40 seats (39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry), the BJP was given five.

Earlier in the day, the AIADMK had announced its alliance with regional Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The latter will contest seven parliamentary seats. This leaves AIADMK with 28 parliamentary seats to contest from.

BJP’s state in-charge Piyush Goyal announced that the saffron party and the AIADMK will also contest 21 upcoming bypolls together.