Dates for Winter Session of Parliament to be announced soon; govt to keep elections in mind

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on November 3 that the government will soon take a call on when to hold the Winter Session of Parliament while keeping in mind the upcoming elections. Usually, the Winter Session starts by end of November or early December.

Joshi said: “Normally the Winter Session of Parliament starts November-end or early December. The committee will soon meet and take a call. We will keep the state elections in mind.”

Gujarat assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, while vote counting will be done on December 8; vote counting for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be done on December 8.

While voting in Himachal will be held on November 12, Gujarat polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, which might clash with the Winter Session of Parliament if it commences at its usual time.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while the term of the Himachal Pradesh will end on January 2, 2023.

The winter session of Parliament could be held in the old building as some construction work on the new building may stretch beyond the stipulated completion time, sources said on Monday.

According to several media reports, the government had plans to complete work on the new Parliament building before the Winter Session commenced. However, it is unlikely that the new building will be ready before the upcoming Parliament session.