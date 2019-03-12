App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DATA STORY | 19 regional parties showed income increase in FY18, SP and DMK top list

The 37 regional parties collected 32.58 percent of their total income in FY18 from voluntary contributions such as donations and electoral bonds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Three regional political parties — the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) — together had an income of Rs 110.21 crore in financial year 2017-18, according to an analysis by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR report analyses the income and expenditure of 37 regional political parties whose audit reports were available.

Declared income

The total income declared by the 37 region political parties for FY18 was Rs 237.27 crore.

related news

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) reported the highest income of Rs 47.19 crore. This was 19.89 percent of the total income of all 37 regional parties. SP was closely followed by MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which declared an income of Rs 35.75 crore.

Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) declared an income of Rs 27.27 crore.

The income of the top three regional parties — SP, DMK and TRS — together was Rs 110.21 crore. That was 46.45 percent of the total income of the 37 regional parties, collectively.

As many as 15 out of the 37 parties showed a decline in income from FY17 to FY18. However, 19 parties showed an increase in income during the same period.

The total income of 34 regional parties fell from Rs 409.64 crore in FY17 to Rs 236.86 crore in FY18.

Declared sources of income of regional parties in FY18

Unspent funds

As many as 22 regional parties declared that a part of their income remained unspent for FY18 while 15 parties had spent more than the income collected during the period.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) declared that over 85 percent of their total income had remained unspent while Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said 63 percent of its income remained unspent in FY18.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRCP declared spending Rs 2.41 crore more than it had received.

Sources of income

The 37 regional parties collected 32.58 percent of their total income in FY18 from voluntary contributions such as donations and electoral bonds.

Around 36.50 percent of the income was generated through membership fee during the same period.

Also read: Data Story | BJP's FY18 donations 13 times that of all other national parties combined

Expenditure

The 37 regional parties together had an expenditure of Rs 170.45 crore in FY18. SP topped the list with an expenditure of Rs 34.539 crore. DMK and TDP followed, having spent Rs 27.47 crore and Rs 16.73 crore, respectively.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

You Can Buy The New Samsung Super 6 Series UHD TVs Now, But Exclusivel ...

Ctrl-Alt-Stall: Engineers Struggle for Work as Jobs Crisis Worsens

India vs Australia | "Unfair to Compare Newcomer to a Legend" - Arun o ...

18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal

WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging ...

South Kashmir Remains Indifferent to Election Announcement, Politician ...

Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Re ...

Akshardham Car Fire: Delhi Traffic Police Educate Drivers to Install E ...

Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion o ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.