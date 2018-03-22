App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 21, 2018 09:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Data protection law needs to be considered as soon as possible, says Mohandas Pai

Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today accused the Congress of roping in Cambridge Analytica to manage its 2019 campaign. He questioned whether "the Congress will depend upon data manipulation and data theft to win elections?"

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The controversy over use of Facebook data by voter-profiling company Cambridge Analytica to influence US Presidential election is spreading like wildfire. The scandal has triggered a tussle in India as well with both the BJP and the Congress trading allegations. Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today accused the Congress of roping in Cambridge Analytica to manage its 2019 campaign. He questioned whether "the Congress will depend upon data manipulation and data theft to win elections?" further, he asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to come clean on the issue.

The Congress responded immediately calling the allegations 'mischievous'. Party's leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said "this is a new lie from BJP's factory of lies" and turned the blame around by accusing the BJP of using the London based company's services in 2010. Shereen Bhan caught up with experts to discuss the issue.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

