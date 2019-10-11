App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Data Protection Bill likely to be placed in Parliament in Winter session: Official

S Gopalakrishnan, Joint Secretary, MEITY, also said the Ministry has appointed a committee headed by the Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan to make recommendation on how to handle non-personal data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre may introduce the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 in the coming winter session, a senior official of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said here on Friday.

S Gopalakrishnan, Joint Secretary, MEITY, also said the Ministry has appointed a committee headed by the Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan to make recommendation on how to handle non-personal data.

"Possibly the Bill will go to the Parliament in this winter session. The draft bill is ready. A Regulator will be appointed a few months after the Bill is passed," Gopalakrishnan told reporters at an event organsied by Indian School of Business (ISB).

Close

The new law will prescribe some penalties and compensations so that people take it seriously, he added.

related news

The draft of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018 - which is based on the recommendations of the government-constituted high-level panel headed by Justice B N Srikrishna - restricts and imposes conditions on the cross-border transfer of personal data, and suggests setting up of Data Protection Authority of India to prevent any misuse of personal information.

Replying to a query on the RBI's circular requiring that all "data relating to payment systems" are "stored in a system only in India, the official said the Bill will address that issue also.

"RBI is a financial regulator. As far as the financial matters are concerned RBI will have the last word. So the Bill also provides for localisation of critical data. If RBI says the payment data is critical and it has to be localised, it will also be in harmony with what the data protection law says," he explained.

He said there were no instances of breach from Aadhar Central Identities Data Repository.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.