Data analytics firm suspended by Facebook for data breach in talks with BJP, Congress for 2019 polls?

The data analytics firm, which was hired by United States President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign and which was suspended by Facebook on Saturday, is in talks to work with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in 2019, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

Cambridge Analytica (CA), is in the eye of an international storm after it was accused of storing Facebook user information without their consent.

According to the HT report, the firm will continue to function in South Asia in the run-up to major elections in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In India, CA and its India partner, Oveleno Business Intelligence (OBI), have been in talks with both the Congress and the BJP for a potential collaboration for 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaigns, the report suggests.

A Moneycontrol report had previously said Cambridge was in talks with the a "large opposition party", and had given the party a presentation, and had chalked out "a data-driven strategy to target voters on social media, analysing online user behaviour and 'connecting the dots' across different citizen databases."

The HT report also suggested the company has worked previously with the JD(U) for the Bihar assembly elections in 2010, where, according to Cambridge, its client achieved "a landslide victory, with over 90% of total seats targeted by CA being won".

According to The New York Times and Britain's Observer, CA stole user information belonging from 50 million Facebook profiles. The user data theft is being called the biggest-ever data breach for Facebook. According to reports, CA used the data to help them design software to predict and influence voters' choices while polling.

The firm was supported to the tune of USD 15 million by hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer. The Observer said it was headed at the time by Steve Bannon, a top Donald Trump adviser until he was sacked last summer.

(With PTI inputs)